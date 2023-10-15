Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez

Join Jayke Workman and Jai Rodriguez for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From Angel in RENT to the culture guide on Queer Eye, Jai Rodriguez has made his mark on pop culture.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some crazy Bway news, provided by BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by Jai Rodriguez to talk about his amazing career in the theater and on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Jai holds the distinction of being the youngest person to ever play the role of Angel in RENT on Broadway, as well as performing in shows like The Producers and Spinning Into Butter. We talk about the realities of "reality" tv, and what it means to be a queer public figure in a world of adversity. He is set to return to the NYC stage after 17 years in his own show at 54 Below.

U can catch Jai's one-man show, A Thousand Sweet Kisses, at 54 Below from October 26th-28th, featuring some incredible special guests like Claybourne Elder and Orfeh.






