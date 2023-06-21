Exclusive: Listen to Alex Brightman Sing 'I'm A Dick' From LEWBERGER: THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP

The original cast recording of Lewberger: The Wizard of Friendship, the new musical by Hughie Stone Fish, Keith Habersberger and Alex Lewis will be available on all digital platforms on June 23rd.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of 'I'm A Dick' sung by Alex Brightman below!

The original cast recording of Lewberger’s hilarious sold-out off-Broadway show The Wizard of Friendship features special guests Wayne Brady (five-time Emmy Award winner) as the Wizard of Friendship, Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman (two-time Tony Award nominee) as FlimFlam the Sausage Man, and legendary icon Dashaun Wesley as a Giant Bird In A Man Suit.

Produced by Emmy Award-winning songwriter Hughie Stone Fish and Grammy Award-winning engineer Jay Marcovitz, with songwriting by Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, actor and comedian Alex Lewis of All About Nina and Valley Girl, and Hughie, this album is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and play every song on repeat.

Lewberger is Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. This handsome 3-man comedy band based in Los Angeles, CA, got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent and were finalists on NBC’s Bring The Funny. Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they've been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords. Lewberger has played clubs and colleges all over the country. Their musical 'The Wizard of Friendship' celebrated a sold-out Off Broadway run and they've sold out shows across the US and Canada.

Keith Habersberger is a member of internet sensations The Try Guys, boasting millions of subscribers and their own production company. Alex Lewis is an actor and comedian who can be seen on several TV shows and the movies All About Nina as well as the Valley Girl remake. Hughie Stone Fish is an Emmy Award-winning songwriter and a music producer/educator with a nonprofit bringing arts education to his hometown of Syracuse, New York.