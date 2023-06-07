Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Documentary

New York's hottest club is Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music. This club has everything: countercultural history, off-the-wall interpretations of America's most recognizable tunes, ping pong warfare, giant inflatable penises making love and war to David Bowie's "Heroes," shameless gay melodrama, and of course, MacArthur Fellowship winner Taylor Mac.

HBO Original documentary film Taylor Mac’s 24-decade History of Popular Music, produced and directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (HBO’s “The Celluloid Closet,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”), debuts Tuesday, June 27 (9:00-10:46 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The film is an official selection of the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

BroadwayWorld has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for the upcoming concert film below. Watch the new video below!

This riotous concert film documents the New York theater legend's joyous, challenging, and ostentatiously queer 24-hour musical performance as this glittered ringmaster guides an enthralled audience through a transformative cycle of birth, death, and national rebirth.

Official poster for Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music

"I'm interested in when the audience has to make a commitment to something. It stops being just a party game. It becomes something deeper," Mac says in the trailer.

Featuring virtuoso musicians, innovative costumes, and the deconstruction of the American myth told through sailors’ ditties, disco, and sugary pop alike, Mac's cathartic celebration, captured in gorgeous detail by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, is not to be missed.

Taylor Mac is a theater artist whose work has been performed at New York City's Town Hall, Lincoln Center, and Playwrights Horizons; London's Hackney Empire and Barbican; D.C.'s Kennedy Center; Los Angeles's Royce Hall and Ace Theater (through the Center for the Art of Performance); and more.

Watch the exclusive trailer here:



