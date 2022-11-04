Exclusive: First Look at the BROADWAY RISING Documentary Trailer & Poster

Broadway Rising, the acclaimed doucmentary that follows the return to Broadway after the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its theatrical debut on December 5.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the documentary and its new poster below!

Directed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice (HBO's By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, The Newsroom), the feature-length documentary chronicles the Broadway community's harrowing and inspiring journey back to the stage following the COVID-19 shutdown on March 12, 2020.

Over 96,000 people lost their jobs when The Great White Way went dark decimating an entire ecosystem of businesses supporting the industry. From actors to artisans, directors to doormen, producers to prop masters, not one aspect of the business was left untouched. But the show must go on!

The film turns the spotlight on the community and highlights their stories of anxiety, doubt, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night, September 14, 2021.

The film is produced by Tony Award®-winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out, Modern Family) and Justin Mikita (Oklahoma!) under their A KID NAMED BECKETT Productions, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of STATION 10, and Amy Rice, in association with World of Ha and XTR. Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Cody Ryder, Wendy Neu, Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, Andy Hsieh, and Franklin Carson also served as executive producers. Danielle Massie served as co-producer.

Check out the film's poster here:

Watch the Broadway Rising trailer here: