Exclusive: First Look at Brian Stokes Mitchell & Lea DeLaria in EAST NEW YORK on CBS

The upcoming episode of CBS' new hit drama East New York will feature some familiar Broadway faces!

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell guest stars as Medical Examiner Corley and Lea DeLaria ("Orange Is the New Black") appears as Fire Marshal Greenville on the episode, which airs on Sunday, February 26. Check out photos and watch an exclusive video clip below!

In the episode, the team at the 7-4 investigates a fatal fire at a hair salon, and our detectives, Tommy Killian and Crystal Morales, turn to Dr. Ken Corley (Brian Stokes Mitchell), a medical examiner with ties to Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood's past, and fire marshal Nicky Greenville (Lea DeLaria) for crucial insight.

The episode is also directed by actor and film director Lou Diamond Phillips.

From executive producers of "NYPD Blue," EAST NEW YORK stars Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York - a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make.

Mitchell eceived Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along.

DeLaria was recently seen on Broadway in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. She has also been seen in The Rocky Horror Show and On the Town.

Check out first look photos here:

Watch Lea DeLaria in an exclusive video clip here: