Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: First Look at Brian Stokes Mitchell & Lea DeLaria in EAST NEW YORK on CBS

The new episode airs on Sunday, February 26.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The upcoming episode of CBS' new hit drama East New York will feature some familiar Broadway faces!

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell guest stars as Medical Examiner Corley and Lea DeLaria ("Orange Is the New Black") appears as Fire Marshal Greenville on the episode, which airs on Sunday, February 26. Check out photos and watch an exclusive video clip below!

In the episode, the team at the 7-4 investigates a fatal fire at a hair salon, and our detectives, Tommy Killian and Crystal Morales, turn to Dr. Ken Corley (Brian Stokes Mitchell), a medical examiner with ties to Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood's past, and fire marshal Nicky Greenville (Lea DeLaria) for crucial insight.

The episode is also directed by actor and film director Lou Diamond Phillips.

From executive producers of "NYPD Blue," EAST NEW YORK stars Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York - a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make.

Mitchell eceived Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along.

DeLaria was recently seen on Broadway in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. She has also been seen in The Rocky Horror Show and On the Town.

Check out first look photos here:

Exclusive: First Look at Brian Stokes Mitchell & Lea DeLaria in EAST NEW YORK on CBS

Exclusive: First Look at Brian Stokes Mitchell & Lea DeLaria in EAST NEW YORK on CBS

Watch Lea DeLaria in an exclusive video clip here:



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Perform When Youre Good To Mama Photo
Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Perform 'When You're Good To Mama'
Watch a clip of Jinkx Monsoon performing 'When You're Good to Mama' in Chicago on Broadway!
66th Obie Award Winners Announced - See the Full List! Photo
66th Obie Award Winners Announced - See the Full List!
The American Theatre Wing has announced winners for the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. See the full list!
James Corden Will Join THE LION KING For Final LATE SHOW Special Photo
James Corden Will Join THE LION KING For Final LATE SHOW Special
Global superstar Tom Cruise is reuniting with James Corden for one final, over-the-top sketch to celebrate the conclusion of James Corden's THE LATE LATE SHOW tenure. Now the tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.
Video: How Ruth Stage Is Retelling CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF for a New Generation Photo
Video: How Ruth Stage Is Retelling CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF for a New Generation
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is back onstage at Ruth Stage! The Tennessee Williams classic returns to the Theatre at St. Clement's in a modern and haunting interpretation that audiences cannot get enough of. In this video watch as Richard Ridge chats with the company.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
February 24, 2023

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.
Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'
February 24, 2023

‘One of a Kind’ is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including ‘Detty’, ‘BABA’, ‘6:30’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘6am in Dubai’ and  features collaborations from some of the scenes’ biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.
DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'
February 24, 2023

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.
Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'
February 24, 2023

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam’s momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EPLISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
February 24, 2023

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
share