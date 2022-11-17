Exclusive: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special

Jim Henson's musical Fraggles - Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends - have returned for all new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

The new special will also feature the voice of Tony winning Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs as Jamdolin. Hear Diggs' voice in an exclusive video clip from the upcoming special below!

The "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" Night of the Lights holiday special is premiering globally Friday, November 18.

It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (Diggs) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

From The Jim Henson Company, the series is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Watch the exclusive video clip here: