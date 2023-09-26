Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) has added additional guests to their fourth annual fundraising event, "Click Here," scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square.

The event will now feature special performances by some of Broadway's finest talents, including two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis and Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren. The night of celebration and philanthropy will honor the choir's outstanding achievements and raise funds to support their mission of inspiring hope and unity. 

BIV will also present their 2023 Inspiration Award to United States Artist Fellowship Recipient tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel, multi-Grammy/ Emmy/ Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, and six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald.

The evening’s guest host is three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry. In addition to the newly announced guests there will be performances by John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, Shayna Steele, Tony Award winning actor J Harrison Ghee, and Jared Alexander. The event’s music and performances are curated by BIV’s Artistic Director Allen René Louis. 

Click Here to purchase tickets to the event. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

2023 Inspiration Award Honorees

The BIV Inspiration Award celebrates an individual or organization who is changing the dynamics of not only the arts but society as a whole. The BIV Inspiration honoree bravely tells their truth with incomparable passion and talent. 

“I am so wonderfully overwhelmed with JOY and gratitude to Broadway Inspirational Voices for this recognition,” said, Ayodele Cassel who will be receiving this year’s Inspirational Award. “As a young artist, I remember following the artists of BIV to every venue where they would perform. I was and am still so inspired by the power, grace, talent, and pure heart they share with audiences. All I've ever wanted to do with my work and performances was to transfix the power and grace of tap dancing into the minds of all I come into contact with. It has been a privilege to dance in these shoes, and I am both overjoyed and honored to share this evening with all of these artists who have been the gold standard. I can’t wait to celebrate with BIV and all who attend.”

The "Hope In Harmony" event will be a memorable evening of entertainment, elegance, and inspiration. Attendees will experience a captivating award ceremony recognizing both the exceptional work BIV continues to do with its Arts & Education Programming and the remarkable impact our honorees have made on communities near and far.

With Broadway's finest coming together, the stage will be alight with performances that resonate with the soul and uplift the spirit. Followed by a cocktail party providing guests with the opportunity to mingle with choir members, Broadway luminaries, and other distinguished attendees who share a passion for the arts and positive change. 

"This night is an opportunity for our community to celebrate with us, as we acknowledge the work of The Broadway Inspirational Voices, but to also be inspired to join in the work! It is important for us to highlight and honor these members of our community because their work has and will continue to create sparks of inspiration and hope all over the world - and that inspires us all! If more people were committed to being a source of hope and inspiration and joined their ‘voices’ in the ‘song’ of hope, more lives could be touched - and that is a powerful thing!” said BIV’s Artistic Director Allen René Louis. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards Broadway Inspirational Voices' initiatives, including community outreach programs, music education efforts, and collaborative projects that bring the joy of music and the arts to underserved populations.

The performance will be at Sony Hall, located at the Paramount Hotel Times Square at 235 West 46th Street, New York, NY.

Broadway Inspirational Voices is an ensemble of actors, artists and musicians from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including but not limited to Chicago, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ the Musical, Shrek: The Musical, The Color Purple, Phantom of the Opera, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and so much more. 

Most recently, BIV was invited to the nation’s capital at The White House for a special Juneteenth performance on the South Lawn. 

BIV partners with Ronald McDonald House – New York, Covenant House International, the New York City Department of Corrections, LaGuardia High School, and many others. 

Broadway Inspirational Voices Present Hope In Harmony



