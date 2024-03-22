Exclusive: A Writer & His Muses- A Chat with LEMPICKA's Matt Gould & His Leading Ladies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to the very first BroadwayWorld/Roundtable collaboration! What a first episode do we have in store for you!

Lempicka burst onto Broadway this week at the Longacre Theatre. The show, which tells the story of the artist Tamara Lempicka, is a sweeping story of love, loss, and art. From the rousing “Woman Is” to the heartbreak and touching “Stay,” this original work is sure to have audiences at the edge of their seat.

In this episode, we are joined by composer Matt Gould, who is making his Broadway debut with Lempicka after working on this project for over 14 years with Carson Kreitzer. He is bringing along the ladies, the muses of Lempicka, includng Lempicka herself, Eden Espinosa.

Eden is known best for Wicked, Rent, Brooklyn, and that soaring voice. She's joined by songstress Amber Iman- known for her silky vocals on stage in Shuffle Along, Rent, and Hamilton, her Tony-winning advocacy, and her legendary commentary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (If you know, you know…) And finally, Broadway royalty Beth Leavel is here to talk her return to Broadway as the Baroness. The Tony Winner has wowed us in Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, and a dozen more Broadway shows, but you have never seen her like this!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!