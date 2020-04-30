Ethan Slater, Steven Pasquale and More Added to Classic Stage Company's CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS Lineup

Classic Stage Company today announced a new slate of participants in the free online version of its signature series Classic Conversations, hosted by John Doyle and focused on Doyle's postponed production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins. The newly revealed events include Eddie Cooper on May 14, Ethan Slater on May 21, Steven Pasquale on May 28, and Bianca Horn on June 4. These additions to the lineup follow Adam Chanler-Berat tonight (Thursday, April 30) and Tavi Gevinson next Thursday, May 7.

Classic Conversations was inaugurated in Winter 2018, in an event with Raúl Esparza-coinciding with his celebrated title performance in CSC's production of Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui-in which he discussed his prolific career and sang "Marry Me a Little" from Company. These one-night-only events typically complement CSC's mainstage productions and offer a singular glimpse into the lives and careers of those involved. Since its recent beginnings, the series has already become a treasured part of CSC's offerings, and has also featured events with Victoria Clark, Mary Beth Peil, Barbara Walsh, and Michael Cerveris. Since CSC reimagined it as a digital series for the COVID-19 shutdown-enhancing its characteristic intimacy by bringing audiences into great actor-singers' homes-Doyle has hosted Classic Conversations with three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), who plays Leon Czolgosz in Assassins, on April 16; and Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), who portrays Charles Guiteau in the production, on April 23.

CSC plans to present Assassins when it is safe to reconvene at the theater. The production completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed. (Doyle has staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.) Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream that explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States.





