Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn & More to Star in WAITING FOR GODOT Presented by The New Group Off Stage

The New Group Off Stage will launch with Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett, with Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw. Waiting for Godot will premiere online Thursday, May 6 at 7PM EST, and available to stream at the www.thenewgroup.org.

Beckett's revolutionary vision of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness is refracted through our current moment of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness. Bringing together a roster of lauded artists from across the cultural spectrum, this experimental exploration of a storied play combines theatrical invention and innovative filmmaking. The New Group Off Stage's Waiting for Godot is at once both a faithful realization of a classic work and an artistic expression of now.

Directed by Scott Elliott, this work features Ethan Hawke (Vladimir), John Leguizamo (Estragon), Wallace Shawn (Lucky), Tarik Trotter (Pozzo) and Drake Bradshaw (Boy).

"This project is the epitome of what we mean by 'theatrical expressions in different media': bringing together top tier artists across disciplines - film, television, stage, music - to collaborate in a hybrid, on-screen world, finding a way to make a play newly alive for themselves. It was a unique and singularly meaningful experience for all of us," shared Scott Elliott, Artistic Director of The New Group.

Waiting for Godot is produced by The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. Co-Produced by MiLa Media (Ohad Ashkenazi and Phil Newsom, producers). Production Designer: Derek McLane. Costume Designer: Qween Jean. Sound Designer/Sound Mixing and Mastering: Justin Ellington. Director of Photography: Kramer Morgenthau. Editor: Yonatan Weinstein. Associate Director: Monet.

Waiting for Godot will premiere Thursday, May 6 at 7PM EST and be available to stream online at The New Group website.



On demand viewing can be purchased beginning Monday, April 12. Tickets are $19.99 for a 72 hour (3 day) rental or $24.99 for a 7 day rental, commencing at time of purchase. Audiences may also choose to purchase the $99 Off Stage Access Pass for unlimited, viewing through its release, plus access to upcoming Off Stage projects through 2021.

In conjunction with Waiting for Godot, The New Group will host a series of events throughout its release. These will include artist talks, panel discussions with partner organizations, and the digital return of the popular New Group Now discussions. Timed to the release, the Broadway Wine Club is offering a special VIP package: 72 hour (3 day) access to Waiting for Godot paired with a selection of one-of-a-kind wines. Additional information can be found at bit.ly/NewGroupGodotWine. Further details on all these events will be available at www.thenewgroup.org or by following @thenewgroupnyc.