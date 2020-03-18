Equity Advises Members on Filing for Unemployment

Actors Equity has emailed its members regarding filing for unemployment.

"Unemployment eligibility varies from person to person and some people may only be eligible in certain situations or at certain times. Because this is a state benefit and people live and receive income in various states, unemployment laws will not apply to everyone in the same way," writes Mary McColl Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association.

They advise that people file for unemployment as soon as possible to minimize the time it will take to collect benefits should you become eligible. You can read the resource guide on unemployment if you have more questions.

Actors' Equity is asking Congress to create protections for entertainment workers during this pandemic. They ask that members send an email to their members of Congress, to help everyone who works in the arts and entertainment sector, showing that workers who power the arts are essential to the stability of communities across the country.

Equity has also stated that all full-time staff are now working remotely. The best way to reach the team is to call or email your business representative. If you have a rehearsal or performance-related emergency outside of business hours, the emergency pager remains active, only for true after-hours emergencies.





