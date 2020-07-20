Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The "HamilFan" series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory sweepstakes: Lin and the Miranda family are offering a special virtual family picnic for one lucky winner!
For as little as a $10 donation at Prizeo.com/MirandaPicnic to benefit the Hispanic Federation Emergency Assistance Fund for community-based COVID-19 support, fans can win the "family picnic," including a full meal delivered to their location and guaranteed time with Lin and other family members.
The "dinner with the family" fundraising sweepstakes closes on July 31.
For more information visit Prizeo.com/MirandaPicnic.
A NOTE FROM THE MIRANDA FAMILY:
"Hello, hello, hello! We're down to the final days of our campaign and we are so grateful for the support that has come in through Raise Up for the Hispanic Federation Emergency Assistance Fund. We have one more special experience to offer for one lucky winner and their family...a virtual meal with us, the Miranda family!
Family is everything to us. There is no success that we don't share in - Lin-Manuel's events often have several rows of us cheering him on! We'd love to welcome you and your loved ones to share a meal (virtually) and make some memories with us at the same table that we've spent so many Thanksgivings and holidays together.
Your donations will not only enter you to win - you'll be helping us raise funds to support immigrant and Black communities during the pandemic through the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund.
Please help us #RaiseUp in support of these communities, and we can't wait to break bread with you."
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
