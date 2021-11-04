Encores! Is Holding Open Auditions for THE TAP DANCE KID

Encores! continues this season with The Tap Dance Kid and the show is looking for... a tap dancing kid. Virtual auditions are being accepted through November 10 for Willie, a black 10 year-old. The actor must be 12 years old or older, fully vaccinated, with an 'unchanged voice.' Check out more details in the flyer below.

For information on how to submit please email: tapdancekidsubmissions@gmail.com

The next chapter of the Tony-honored series, led by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman, opens February 2 - 6, 2022 with the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid.

Led by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, the musical tells the story of Willie, a 10-year-old boy from an upper-middle-class Black family, who dreams of becoming a professional tap dancer, despite his father's disapproval. Cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill joins the production as Dipsey, Willie's uncle and mentor.

With music by Henry Krieger; lyrics by Robert Lorick; and book by Charles Blackwell, based on the novel Nobody's Family is Going to Change by Louise Fitzhugh; the production features new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes and concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond. Broadway's Joseph Joubert will music direct.