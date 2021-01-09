Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week.

Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the show will stream on the social media site on Sunday, January 10, at 5 p.m. The stream takes place on the @ratatousical account.

The performance is free but donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged.

Check out photos from Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical here!

The cast of Ratatouille includes Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

What did the critics think of the show? Read the reviews here!