Empathy CONCERT Continues with Mandy Gonzalez, Telly Leung, and Raymond J. Lee, May 22

"Empathy CONCERT & Perspectives!": A weekly, live, interactive video session continues with Elliott Masie and Broadway Stars Mandy Gonzalez, Raymond J. Lee, and Telly Leung on Friday, May 22nd.

Empathy is the most important role for Learning in the Pandemic. Supporting remote workers and front-line employees requires Empathy from Learning Leaders.

Join colleagues from around the world at 4:00 pm EDT this Friday, May 22nd for an uplifting, high-energy hour: "Empathy Concert & Perspectives!" Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars, plus perspectives from Thor Flosason (Sr. Director Global Learning Development from The Kellogg Company) and our global audience.

The weekly Friday Empathy Concerts have been viewed over the past several weeks by over 10,000 learning colleagues, as we blend amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much-needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy522.

This week's Broadway performers are:

Mandy Gonzalez, who was playing Angelica in Hamilton before the shutdown. She originated the role of Nina in In the Heights and has also appeared in Wicked, Lennon, Aida, and Dance of the Vampires. She had a recurring role on Madame Secretary on CBS. Her hit single, Fearless, was written especially for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda which has sparked her social-media campaign, #FearlessSquad, promoting vulnerability and tolerance inspiring women, people of color, and cancer survivors.

Raymond J. Lee, an actor/singer who resides and works from New York City. He has appeared on Broadway and in television and film, and he has done voiceover work. Ray was most recently in the company of Mack & Mabel at City Center Encores! and in Soft Power at The Public Theater. Other Broadway credits include Aladdin, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, and Mamma Mia! Film/TV credits include Marriage Story, Ghost Town, Succession, Billions, Red Oaks, and Smash.

Telly Leung, NYC-based Broadway and Television star, and Elliott Masie's co-host! Credits include Broadway's Aladdin, Rent, Wicked, Allegiance, and Godspell and television's Glee.

Learning industry colleagues and music fans alike will enjoy this entertaining, practical, and positive session. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!



Empathy Concert & Perspectives!

Elliott Masie, Learning Leaders, and Broadway Musical Guests

There is no fee to participate!

Join us live via Zoom this Friday, May 22nd from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.



Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy522.

