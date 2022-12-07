Emily Hoder, Benjamin Pajak Headline Spotlight Kidz Radio City Performance

Current Broadway performers Emily Hoder and Benjamin Pajak will be part of the Spotlight Kidz performance at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, December 12 when the group opens for the Rockettes prior to the "Christmas Spectacular" 5:00 p.m. performance.

Pajak and Hoder are currently shining bright in THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway where Hoder plays the role of "Amaryllis" and Pajak plays the role of "Winthrop".

This is the fifth year that the Spotlight Kidz, under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, has had the opportunity to sing on this famous stage which has been home to the Tony Awards. This cast consists of youngsters and teens from 10 states and includes an abundance of talent with impressive credits.

In addition to Hoder and Pajak, cast members ready to sing on this world-famous stage are Brody Bett, Katerina Campos, Ryley Capra, Siena De Maria, Madison Flagler, Ashlyn Gabel, Grace Gabel, Macy Gabel, Piper Gabel, Evan Gilbert, Loralei Godwin, Soleil Hall, Lillian Haverty, Jonathan Henry, Sunny Hoder, Sydney Katz, Senna Lieber, Joelle Lieberman, Riley Schwab, Daniel Stapp, Milan Stapp, Charlize Tuozzo, Caroline Valencia, Madeleine Valencia, Carlos Velasquez, Ainsley Zauel and Gabriella Zipperstein.

A second performance by the Spotlight Kidz at Radio City this holiday season will take place on December 28th. That show will have a different cast (to be announced).

The Spotlight Kidz continues to provide opportunities to youngsters and teens such as NYC cabarets and performing at various venues. The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. For further information, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz