Emily Hampshire to Host The Actors Fund's Live-Streamed Fundraising Show HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE
The Actors Fund is teaming up with "Schitt's Creek" star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk-show HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE.
Produced by The Actors Fund, the series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by virus. The show will live-stream weekly until film, tv and theater productions are back up and running.
The program debuts Wednesday, April 1st on The Actors Fund YouTube channel here and will feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats-be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets. They'll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor, kindness-and your sanity intact.
HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE will also feature quarantine-themed games including "Show Us Your Junk (Drawer)", "What is your quarROUTINE", and "Phone a Friend Roulette."
Celebrity guests will include some of Emily's famous friends and co-stars from TV, film, sports and social media.
All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.
"I couldn't ask for a better creative distraction than hosting a show that not only helps raise money for an important cause, but also lets me connect with a dream team roster of guests without having to leave my apartment or even put on pants!" says Hampshire. "There's such an insane amount of stress in the world right now, and if we can do something a little fun for all the stir-crazy people out there and help the industry, that means everything to me."
Hampshire can currently be seen starring as "Stevie Budd" in the sixth and final season of the Emmy nominated series "Schitt's Creek". She will next star opposite Adrien Brody in "Chapelwaite," Epix's drama series based on Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot. Hampshire also recently wrapped production on the thriller feature Home, which she also executive produced and will be seen next month in "50 States of Fright" series produced by Sam Raimi for Quibi. She is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists, K. L. Benzakein Talent, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson and Jazo PR.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74thÂ Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7thÂ from Radio Ci... (read more)