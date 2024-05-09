Ember Choral Arts Performs May Concert This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ember Choral Arts has announced their upcoming performance of "On the Heart of Being, Amidst Machines" on Friday, May 17th, 2024, at 7:30 pm at The Actors’ Chapel located at 239 West 49th Street, New York, NY. This promises to be a moving exploration of love in the modern world, featuring a dynamic mix of contemporary choral compositions.

"At Ember Choral Arts, we believe in delving into the very essence of the human experience, especially in an age increasingly dominated by technology," says Ember's Artistic Director, Deborah Simpkin King. "With 'On the Heart of Being, Amidst Machines,' we aim to examine the complexities of love, a quintessentially human emotion, amidst the backdrop of our technologically-driven society."

The evening's centerpiece is a commissioned premiere by Ember's Composer-in-Residence, Robert Paterson. The concert will also feature the commissioned products of the two Ember Ablaze Composer Lab winners, Aidan Gold and Jonah Cohen. These three commissions beautifully reflect the creative stylistic diversity possible within the choral art. Through the Composer Lab, Ember seeks to both showcase and nurture young talent. Both the Composer Lab and the Composer Residency continue Ember’s long-standing commitment to furthering choral innovation, expanding the reach of PROJECT: ENCORE, Ember’s initiative (founded in 2009) aimed at ensuring the legacy of excellent post-premiere choral compositions.

"Through Ember’s stylistically eclectic mix – everything from several world premieres to exciting ensemble arrangements of some favorites by Billy Joel, Rhianna, Paul McCartney and others – the story is one of adoration, yearning, loss, even loathing," explains Artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King. "This is the part of human thought, life, and feeling that cannot fit into data sets. And Ember Artists share it with you through song!"

Following the performance, the audience is invited to join the artists for a wine and cheese reception, providing an opportunity to connect and engage with the performers on a personal level. This concert will also be performed in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday, May 19th at 5:00 pm at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 67 Church St, Montclair, NJ.

Tickets for "On the Heart of Being, Amidst Machines" are available for purchase online at www.EmberArts.org. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of music that celebrates the enduring power and complexity of love in our modern world.



