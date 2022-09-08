Ember Choral Arts And American Modern Ensemble Present LOOK TO THE SKY

Ember Choral Arts and American Modern Ensemble (AME) join forces for an exciting new concert featuring the work of numerous established and upcoming composers of both instrumental and choral music. With topics covering climate change, the 9/11 attacks, and coming together across social divisions; this evening of thought-provoking music is guaranteed to entertain and enlighten.

There will be two performances of this inspirational concert: the first will be at the historic St. Malachy Roman Catholic Church - The Actor's Chapel in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, October 7th at 7:30 pm. The second will be held at the beautiful Church of the Immaculate Conception, located in Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets to both events can be purchased through both the Ember and AME websites.

This collaboration brings together two powerhouse organizations conducted by Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, Chair of the New York Choral Consortium and founder of Ember Choral Arts (formerly Schola Cantorum on Hudson), an organization that focuses on performing and promoting the music of living composers, and boasts robust educational outreach programs. Ember's core value is the belief that music has a unique power to affect the human heart and soul. Alongside American Modern Ensemble, founded by Victoria and Robert Paterson, which spotlights contemporary music via lively programming and performs a wide repertoire, using a robust combination of instrumentalists, vocalists, and conductors.

At the heart of the concert are two pieces by composer Robert Paterson. The title song, "Look to the Sky," was commissioned by the New York Choral Consortium for The BIG SING's Ten-Year Anniversary, and as an anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 attacks. The second Paterson composition is Listen, a piece commissioned by and dedicated to Ember in honor of its 25th season.

