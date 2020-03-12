Elton John and Jake Shears Tammy Faye Bakker Musical Eyes 2021 West End Bow; Rupert Goold to Direct

Music legend Elton John and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters will hold an April workshop of their musical take on the life of infamous TV evangelist, Tammy Faye Bakker.

Rupert Goold is set to direct the musical, titled Tammy Faye- The Musical, which features a book by James Graham.

The production is currently aiming for a 2021 bow at the West End's Almeida Theatre. Elton John will visit Los Angeles next week to work on new songs for the show.

The new musical arrives among slew of other Tammy Faye projects in the works, including another bio-musical by 'Tootsie' team David Yazbek and Robert Horn which is set to star Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth as Tammy Faye.

Tony-winner Andrew Garfield and Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain will also star as Tammy and her husband, Jim Bakker, in the upcoming film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Tammy was also previously immortalized by entertainment legend Bernadette Peters in the 1990 film, Fall From Grace.





