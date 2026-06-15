Ellen's Stardust Diner Staff Member Michael 'Dono' Cunningham Passes Away

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BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Michael "Dono" Cunningham, a longtime employee of Ellen's Stardust Diner. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post from the official social media page. His age and cause of death were not provided.

According to the post, Cunningham was a staff member of Ellen's for more than 20 years, having been with the company since its original downtown location. Cunningham's IMDB biography reveals that he was a featured dancer on MTV's Club MTV, a voice-over actor, and also appeared onstage with leading parts in productions of Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Moreover, his page also showcases uncredited appearances in numerous screen projects filmed in the New York area, including Spider-Man 2, Hitch, The Devil Wears Prada, and Enchanted.

"To know Dono was to know someone who gave generously and showed up fully," reads the Instagram post. "His presence on the stage and in the diner will be felt forever."

Ellen's Stardust Diner first opened in the late 1980s and has become a theater staple, best known for its singing waitstaff. The 50s-themed restaurant is located in the heart of the theater district, on the SE corner of Broadway and 51st Street, NYC.