Ellen's Stardust Diner Has Officially Reopened in Times Square

Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened its doors! Ellen's Stardust Diner is the home of the world famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the country. The diner has been serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for tour groups and locals alike since 1987.

The Diner faced troubled times during the pandemic and was forced to close its doors, but now the New York City Institution is back!

For more information visit: https://www.ellensstardustdiner.com/