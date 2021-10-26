Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks & More to Appear on ALL STAR MUSICALS: CHRISTMAS

ITV has announced the lineup for All Star Musicals: Christmas, a television program in which celebrities will embark on a musical theatre masterclass, competing to be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

Wales Online has reported that the judging panel for the special will include Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks, and Trevor Divon Nicolas.

The celebrities competing will include Fern Britton, Ben Miller, Gyles Brandreth, Anita Rani, Catherine Tyldesley, and Radzi Chinyanganya. Each will be backed by a full West End ensemble for their musical number. Contestants will also receive training from the judges, as well as West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

The musical numbers will be from classic and modern musicals, including Cats, Moana, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Hosted by John Barrowman, the program will open with Paige, Barks, and Divon performing a medley of songs from The Greatest Showman. Barks will return to the stage later in the night for an exclusive performance of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2. The night will also include a performance from one of the West End's biggest productions.

And airdate for the special has yet to be announced. A second special will air in 2022.