Edie Falco to Star as Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy's IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Collider has reported that Edie Falco is set to Play Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The third season of FX's true crime anthology series will feature Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson will executive produce alongside "Impeachment" writer Sarah Burgess.

Edie Falco has won three Emmys for her role as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos, for which she also won two Golden Globes. Falco also won an Emmy Award for Showtime's Nurse Jackie. She most recently starred in the CBS series Tommy.