Edie Brickell's New Musical 38 MINUTES Will Receive an Industry Reading This Month

Following a successful presentation in LA, Grammy-award winner Edie Brickell's new musical 38 MINUTES will receive an industry workshop on September 27 and 28 in New York City. This presentation of 38 MINUTES is directed by Josh Rhodes with musical direction and arrangements by Rob Berman, creative consultation by Eric Dietz, and executive produced by Lisa Dozier.

The cast is led by Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Broadway's Bright Star) with Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: & Juliet), Jonah Ho'okano (Netflix's "Uncoupled." Regional: Aladdin), Sarah Hunt (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, The Last Ship), Gizel Jiménez (Broadway: Wicked), Mynor Luken (TV: "Chicago Med"), Arianna Rosario (Broadway: On Your Feet), Marco Zunino (Broadway: Chicago) and Tony Award and Drama Desk Winner Faith Prince (Broadway: Disaster! Guys and Dolls).

Production Stage Manager is Tripp Phillips with Casting by JZ Casting and General Management by LDK Productions.

38 MINUTES is an original musical about a family on vacation in Hawaii on January 18, 2018, when the nuclear missile alert turns their lives upside down and inside out, revealing more about each other than they'd previously known. The musical received an industry reading in 2019.

Edie Brickell began her Broadway career alongside Steve Martin with the Tony-nominated musical Bright Star. Her second musical, 38 Minutes, was inspired by her personal experience having lived through the false alarm nuclear missile alert that shook Hawaii on January 18, 2018.

Josh Rhodes (Director) is a New York City-based director and choreographer whose work has been on Broadway, the West End, and all around the United States. Josh recently directed and choreographed Mack & Mabel and Grand Hotel at City Center Encores! At the Kennedy Center, he staged the critically acclaimed production of The Who's Tommy. Josh directed Ken Ludwig's Baskerville and Guys and Dolls at The Old Globe, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Jersey Boys, and Paint Your Wagon at the St. Louis Muny, SPAMalot at The Seattle 5th Avenue, Showboat at the Bucks County Playhouse, Hair, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, and Evita at The Asolo Repertory. He also directed the long-running Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Josh choreographed the Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, and Bright Star, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. On London's West End, he choreographed Carousel at the English National Opera and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson.



Rob Berman (Musical Supervisor) is in his 15th year as music director of Encores!, for which he has conducted over 30 productions and six cast recordings. Mr. Berman's Broadway credits include Bright Star, Tuck Everlasting, Dames at Sea, Finian's Rainbow, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Pajama Game, The Apple Tree, Wonderful Town, and Promises, Promises. For nine years he was music director of the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, for which he won an Emmy Award for outstanding musical direction. He has conducted for Barbara Cook with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and he was also music director for the PBS presentation of A Broadway Celebration: In Performance at the White House. Other credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award), Pacific Overtures, and Passion (Classic Stage Company). Recordings include the complete restored score of Jerome Kern's Roberta for New World Records.

Lisa Dozier (Executive Producer) founded LDK Productions, a New York City-based theatrical management and producing firm, in 2007. Recent credits include Jasper (Off Broadway), Little Girl Blue, the story of Nina Simone (Off Broadway), Be More Chill (Broadway, West End, Off Broadway, Tokyo), A Letter to Harvey Milk (Off Broadway, London), Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Skates: A New Musical (Chicago). Projects in development include Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes and Anthony Rapp's Without You. Lisa was also the founding producing director of the non-profit theatre Miami New Drama and is a professor of practice at the University of Florida.