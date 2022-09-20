Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edie Brickell's New Musical 38 MINUTES Will Receive an Industry Reading This Month

Edie Brickell's New Musical 38 MINUTES Will Receive an Industry Reading This Month

The workshop will be held on September 27 and 28 in New York City.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Following a successful presentation in LA, Grammy-award winner Edie Brickell's new musical 38 MINUTES will receive an industry workshop on September 27 and 28 in New York City. This presentation of 38 MINUTES is directed by Josh Rhodes with musical direction and arrangements by Rob Berman, creative consultation by Eric Dietz, and executive produced by Lisa Dozier.

The cast is led by Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Broadway's Bright Star) with Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: & Juliet), Jonah Ho'okano (Netflix's "Uncoupled." Regional: Aladdin), Sarah Hunt (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, The Last Ship), Gizel Jiménez (Broadway: Wicked), Mynor Luken (TV: "Chicago Med"), Arianna Rosario (Broadway: On Your Feet), Marco Zunino (Broadway: Chicago) and Tony Award and Drama Desk Winner Faith Prince (Broadway: Disaster! Guys and Dolls).

Production Stage Manager is Tripp Phillips with Casting by JZ Casting and General Management by LDK Productions.

38 MINUTES is an original musical about a family on vacation in Hawaii on January 18, 2018, when the nuclear missile alert turns their lives upside down and inside out, revealing more about each other than they'd previously known. The musical received an industry reading in 2019.

Edie Brickell began her Broadway career alongside Steve Martin with the Tony-nominated musical Bright Star. Her second musical, 38 Minutes, was inspired by her personal experience having lived through the false alarm nuclear missile alert that shook Hawaii on January 18, 2018.

Josh Rhodes (Director) is a New York City-based director and choreographer whose work has been on Broadway, the West End, and all around the United States. Josh recently directed and choreographed Mack & Mabel and Grand Hotel at City Center Encores! At the Kennedy Center, he staged the critically acclaimed production of The Who's Tommy. Josh directed Ken Ludwig's Baskerville and Guys and Dolls at The Old Globe, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Jersey Boys, and Paint Your Wagon at the St. Louis Muny, SPAMalot at The Seattle 5th Avenue, Showboat at the Bucks County Playhouse, Hair, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, and Evita at The Asolo Repertory. He also directed the long-running Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Josh choreographed the Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, and Bright Star, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. On London's West End, he choreographed Carousel at the English National Opera and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson.

Rob Berman (Musical Supervisor) is in his 15th year as music director of Encores!, for which he has conducted over 30 productions and six cast recordings. Mr. Berman's Broadway credits include Bright Star, Tuck Everlasting, Dames at Sea, Finian's Rainbow, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Pajama Game, The Apple Tree, Wonderful Town, and Promises, Promises. For nine years he was music director of the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, for which he won an Emmy Award for outstanding musical direction. He has conducted for Barbara Cook with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and he was also music director for the PBS presentation of A Broadway Celebration: In Performance at the White House. Other credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award), Pacific Overtures, and Passion (Classic Stage Company). Recordings include the complete restored score of Jerome Kern's Roberta for New World Records.

Lisa Dozier (Executive Producer) founded LDK Productions, a New York City-based theatrical management and producing firm, in 2007. Recent credits include Jasper (Off Broadway), Little Girl Blue, the story of Nina Simone (Off Broadway), Be More Chill (Broadway, West End, Off Broadway, Tokyo), A Letter to Harvey Milk (Off Broadway, London), Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Skates: A New Musical (Chicago). Projects in development include Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes and Anthony Rapp's Without You. Lisa was also the founding producing director of the non-profit theatre Miami New Drama and is a professor of practice at the University of Florida.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera To Make Special Appearance in BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY: A CELEBRATION at 54 BelowChita Rivera To Make Special Appearance in BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY: A CELEBRATION at 54 Below
September 20, 2022

On Tuesday, September 27th at 7:00 PM, an evening of music titled BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY: A CELEBRATION will be presented at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019 to honor Leonard Bernstein, the renowned conductor, pianist, music educator, author, and genius composer of the Broadway musicals On The Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, West Side Story, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 
Little Village Presents a Kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Maurice Tani's CD Release Party For 'All In!'Little Village Presents a Kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Maurice Tani's CD Release Party For 'All In!'
September 20, 2022

Little Village presents a special kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and release party for singer-songwriter Maurice Tani's new album, All In!, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm! All In! is a cross-genre roux of the diversity of the Little Village label set in the framework of Tani's imaginative, romantic, and social writing.
The Italian Festival Hosts Grape Stomp, Bocce Tournament, Dog Show, and MoreThe Italian Festival Hosts Grape Stomp, Bocce Tournament, Dog Show, and More
September 20, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál continues with The Italian Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public. 
SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023
September 20, 2022

San Francisco Ballet today announced an update to the 2023 Opening Night Gala, which is now scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, a change from the previously announced date of January 18. The 2023 Opening Night Gala will take place at the War Memorial Opera House and San Francisco City Hall and will celebrate SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the theme “next@90 . . . the future starts now.” 
Lineup Set for In-Person Return of Hudson Valley Dance FestivalLineup Set for In-Person Return of Hudson Valley Dance Festival
September 20, 2022

The lineup of acclaimed dance companies and choreographers assembling for the live, in-person return of Hudson Valley Dance Festival has been set with contemporary, hip-hop, modern, tap and more performance set for the stage on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY.