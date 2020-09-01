Edge, New York City's Highest Outdoor Sky Deck, to Reopen
Edge will reopen on September 2.
On the heels of hosting a performance by The Weeknd for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, has announced that it will reopen to the public on September 2, 2020 at Noon.
Rising 1,131 feet in the air from the heart of Hudson Yards and offering unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City's iconic skyline, the 100th floor outdoor viewing area features a thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls, outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floor and more.
As a thank you to healthcare heroes, Edge will be offering free tickets to all U.S. paramedics and U.S. hospital, clinic, dental, private healthcare office employees with valid ID for the remainder of 2020.
To ensure a safe, socially distant experience for all visitors, Edge has been working in close collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System to implement a number of new enhanced measures in accordance with guidance issued by federal, state and local authorities which include: increased and rigorous cleaning procedures; operating under reduced capacity; timed tickets with staggered arrival to avoid queues and crowds; required temperature screenings using state-of-the-art, no contact thermal scanners; flexible ticket policies; floor markings throughout the experience to help maintain appropriate social distance between visitors and employees; and touch-less elevators operating at reduced capacities. All visitors and employees will be required to wear face coverings as well. Complimentary face coverings will be available for those who require them.
Edge will be open seven days a week year-round. Current hours are 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. To reduce face-to-face contact, visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online at a reduced general admission adult ticket price of $36. Tickets are $38 purchased on-site. Child tickets are $31 purchased online and $33 on-site. New York City residents can buy adult tickets online for $34. Special rates available for seniors, active and retired members of the U.S. military and groups. Tickets to Edge are available now at http://www.edgenyc.com/.
For more information about Edge, please visit www.edgenyc.com, follow @EdgeNYC on Instagram and Twitter, and go to www.facebook.com/EdgeNYC.
WHERE: The Shops & Restaurants, 20 Hudson Yards, 4th Floor
ENTRANCE: Located on The Public Square & Gardens directly across from Vessel. Accessible by car from Hudson Park and Blvd., via subway from the Number 7 Subway to Hudson Yards, or a short walk from Penn Station.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur
