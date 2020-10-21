Eddie Palmieri and Gloria Gaynor to Perform for SummerStage Anywhere

Palmieri will perform with La Perfecta II on October 29 and Gaynor will perform on November 12.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has announced the final two performances of its free digital series, SummerStage Anywhere sponsored by AARP New York. Grammy Award-winning Salsa legend Eddie Palmieri y La Perfecta ll will perform on Thursday, October 29 and Grammy Award-winning legendary R&B singer and songwriter Gloria Gaynor will perform on Thursday, November 12 across SummerStage socials: Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and Twitch. In addition, both performances will be featured on the AARP New York's Facebook channel accompanied by a live chat with the artists.

A SummerStage multi-year alum with a musical career that spans over 50 years as a pianist, bandleader and composer of Salsa and Latin jazz, Eddie Palmieri made history by winning the first ever Grammy award for Best Latin recording in 1975. In 2013, Palmieri was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Latin Grammys. With 10 Grammys and 36 recordings to his name, Palmieri's contribution to the Latin music canon is unparalleled. Through his influence in jazz, salsa, funk, and even boogaloo, he is a trailblazer in the industry. Eddie Palmieri will be joined with his salsa big band ensemble, La Perfecta II for this special digital performance.

Gloria Gaynor's legendary career spans the past 40 years, never losing momentum. She has achieved global stardom and musical recognition with hit songs in the charts in all five decades. In 2017, Gloria was also honored by the Library of Congress after having her recording of her global anthem, "I Will Survive," inducted in the library's collection of recordings with American historical & cultural significance in 2016. When not focusing on her several charitable endeavors, Gloria continues to write and record new music. Her new album, TESTIMONY, debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart and received two Grammy nominations with a win for Best Roots Gospel Grammy in 2020.

Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with all SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

