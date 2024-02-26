Eddie Izzard's Solo HAMLET to Move to Orpheum Theater for Four Week Extension

Following its run at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow St.), Eddie Izzard's performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet will move to New York's Orpheum Theatre (126 Second Ave.) beginning on Tuesday, March 19 for a four-week extension through April 14. The final performance at Greenwich House is March 16.

There will be a Ticketmaster pre-sale on Feb 26 at 10 AM (code: OPHELIA); the public on-sale is Feb 27 at 10 AM. Tickets are available at the button below.

A Tony Award nominated (A Day in the Death of Joe Egg) and Emmy Award-winning (Dressed to Kill) actor, Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career includes critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances: Race (Broadway), Lenny (West End), Stephen Frears' Victoria & Abdul opposite Judi Dench, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Peter Bogdanovich's The Cat's Meow, Bryan Fuller's “Hannibal,” and FX's “The Riches.”

Hamlet marks Eddie's second solo theatrical production in New York, following last year's sold-out run of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London's West End.

Hamlet is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, with whom Eddie also collaborated on Great Expectations. The design team is Tom Piper (Set), Tyler Elich (Lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (Costume Stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.