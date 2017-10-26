EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Janel Parrish And Toronto's GREASE Cast Perform 'Grease Is The Word'

BroadwayWorld.com has received an exclusive first look at the new Toronto cast of GREASE - THE MUSICAL singing an acapella rendition of "Grease is the Word" arranged by Phil Burton! Led by Pretty Little Liars star, Janel Parrish (Sandy), GREASE - THE MUSICAL opens for previews at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto on November 1st, 2017.

See the video below!



Produced by Irregular Entertainment's David Galpern and Charles Roy, the production is directed and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Shrek, The Musical) and features a talented cast including Katie Findlay (How to Get Away with Murder) as Rizzo and Dylan S. Wallach as Danny.

Ticket prices range from $29-$159 and can be purchased online at www.greaseonstage.com, by phone at 1-855-985-5000, or at The Elgin Winter Garden Theatre Centre Box Office, 189 Yonge Street during regular business hours. Performances of Grease run Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and matinees are on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at The Elgin Winter Garden Theatre Centre.

