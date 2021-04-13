EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, HADESTOWN, THE PROM & More Announced For CTGLA's 54th Season; Broadway-Bound 1776 Postponed

Center Theatre Group announced today that the 54th season at the Ahmanson Theatre will begin November 30, 2021, three months later than it was most recently scheduled and 20 months after the theatre closed in March of 2020.

The season opens with director Matthew Warchus' acclaimed A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The season includes the previously announced productions of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE PROM, HADESTOWN and Dear Evan Hansen plus COME FROM AWAY (Please Note: Come From Away was originally announced for the season but was postponed in the most recent season update-it will now return to the season with new performance dates).

In addition, the season will include the hit West End musical, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE. The Tony Award-winning Best Revival ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! which was previously set to open the season in August of 2020 will now close the season in 2022. The previously announced production of 1776 will be postponed until a future season.

"It feels like ages ago that theatres across the world went dark and, in many ways, it has been," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. "But, with vaccination rates going up, infection rates falling, and all of us cautiously returning to museums, movie theaters, restaurants and even stadiums, we can finally see the moment when the curtain will rise again at the Ahmanson.

"We will open the subscription season with a boldly reimagined classic in director Matthew Warchus' production of 'A Christmas Carol' which dazzled audiences on Broadway and at London's Old Vic and promises to offer a celebratory return for Ahmanson audiences.

"Next up is an exciting new hit musical from London's West End, 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie,' about a young man finding himself and his spotlight. And the season continues with 'The Lehman Trilogy,' a stunningly beautiful epic directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes which follows nearly two centuries in the lives of an immigrant family that both defined and threatened to destroy the American dream.

"We are proud to present two Tony-winning Best Musicals with Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin's truly original telling of ancient Greek myths in 'Hadestown,' as well as a fan favorite, 'Dear Evan Hansen,' which returns after a record-breaking, six-week engagement in 2018. Also back by popular demand is the Tony-winning musical 'Come From Away' which speaks so directly to our need to come together as a community.

"We also welcome back Bob Martin and Casey Nicholaw, who collaborated on 'The Drowsy Chaperone' when it made its U.S. premiere at the Ahmanson in 2005. Bob and Casey return with their newest production, a big-hearted Broadway musical, 'The Prom.'

"And finally, we conclude this long-awaited season with 'Oklahoma!' It's a true Broadway classic made even more vital by Daniel Fish's bold reimagining."

Ritchie continued, "For the first time in a very long while we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and can properly plan for a full return to our three stages. We already announced 'Slave Play' at the Mark Taper Forum and 'Tambo & Bones' at the Douglas and are currently working to assemble the full season at both of those venues. I look forward to announcing those seasons in the coming months and, in light of rapidly developing good news from state officials, we are continuing to search for nontraditional productions and other opportunities to return to the stage more quickly than our subscription seasons would generally allow. In the meantime, we will continue to create and present an eclectic collection of virtual productions on our Digital Stage and rebuild our organization in preparation for the return of live theatre.

"Of course, as excited as we all are to end this unprecedented intermission, we know we have to proceed cautiously with the safety of our artists and audiences as our highest priority. Working with the state, the county and The Music Center, we have already made remarkable progress and I have no doubt that we will be ready when the curtain rises again."

A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Jack Thorne

Directed by Matthew Warchus

November 30, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells

Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae

From an idea by Jonathan Butterell

Directed by Jonathan Butterell

January 16 - February 20, 2022

North American Premiere

The Lehman Trilogy

Written by Stefano Massini

Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

March 3 - April 10, 2022

Hadestown

Music, Lyrics and Book by Anaïs Mitchell

Developed with and Directed by Rachel Chavkin

April 26 - May 29, 2022

Come From Away

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Christopher Ashley

May 31 - June 12, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Book by Steven Levenson

Score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Michael Greif

June 29 - July 31, 2022

The Prom

Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Directed and Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

August 9 - September 11, 2022

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs

Choreography by John Heginbotham, Original Choreography by Agnes De Mille Directed by Daniel Fish

September 13 - October 16, 2022

For more information call the exclusive subscription hotline at (213) 972-4444 or visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Ahmanson. At this time, there is nothing further current subscribers need to do. Center Theatre Group will reach out to subscribers later this summer with more information. Subscribers with questions may contact tickets@ctgla.org or call (213) 972-4444 for more information. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by calling (213) 972-7231. General on-sale dates for individual productions will be announced at a later date.