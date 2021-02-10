EP Release Announced For New Musical BUILT FOR THIS
BUILT FOR THIS is the fictionalized account of Kelcie Kilbourne, a young Olympic-hopeful gymnast who must redefine herself after an injury.
An EP featuring 4 songs from the new musical BUILT FOR THIS by Kira Stone (Salem) and Sara Cooper (The Memory Show, Elevator Heart) will be released on all streaming music platforms on March 12, 2021.
With music and lyrics by Stone and book by Cooper, BUILT FOR THIS is the fictionalized account of Kelcie Kilbourne, a young Olympic-hopeful gymnast who must redefine herself after an injury and its subsequent treatment sends her deep down the rabbit hole of the rampant sexual abuse at the core of competitive gymnastics.
The 4-song EP titled "Songs from Built For This: A New Musical" features songs and performances by Kira Stone and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and all other music platforms.
