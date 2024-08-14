EMILIA PEREZ, Maria Callas Biopic Among Titles at 62nd New York Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Film at Lincoln Center has unveiled the Spotlight for the 62nd New York Film Festival (September 27–October 14), a showcase of the fall’s most notable films, featuring a selection of must-see literary adaptations, portraits of musical artists, Cannes award winners, works dealing with political and historical realities, and the final film of Jean-Luc Godard, screening alongside a documentary of the master at work.

This year’s Spotlight features a range of portraits of musicians and performers, including Pablo Larraín’s Maria, with Angelina Jolie delivering a towering performance as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in her final days; the North American premieres of Pavements, Alex Ross Perry’s irreverent anti-biodoc about the influential indie rock band Pavement, and TWST/Things We Said Today, Andrei Ujică’s archival film about the Beatles’ descent on NYC for their sold-out 1965 Shea Stadium concert; and the U.S. premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late, directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, featuring never-before-seen concert footage from the past 50 years, with in-person appearances by Elton John and the directors. Music is also prominent in Jacques Audiard’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Emilia Pérez, an audacious and genre-defying musical crime comedy that also received the Cannes Best Actress prize for its ensemble cast.

Learn more about all of the films HERE.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival is an annual showcase of the best in world cinema. Since 1963, NYFF has shaped film culture and continues an enduring tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent. The 62nd edition of the festival takes place September 27–October 14, 2024.

Secure your seats with Festival Passes, limited quantities on sale now with discounts through August 20. NYFF62 single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 17 at noon ET, with pre-sale access for FLC Members and Pass holders prior to this date.