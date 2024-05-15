EMERGE125's 2024 Season Announced at The Flea Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EMERGE125, the resident dance company of The Flea Theater in New York City, will present their 2024 season with performances between May 23-26.

For their third year with The Flea, E125 offers two world premiere works choreographed by Artistic Director (and choreographer of the new musical Gun and Powder) Tiffany Rea-Fisher. The first half of the program is set to music from longtime company favorites, the Kaiser Quartett string ensemble. The second half spotlights the newly-completed tripartite symphony of movement, Rights of Renaissance. Taken as a whole, this performance reflects the full breadth of E125's creative voice, from timeless modern dance to more urgent, socially-conscious, formally inventive presentation.

Performing company members at these dates include dancers Kat Files, Madelyn LaLonde, Alisa Gregory, Sarah Kleinke, Caitlyn Morgan, Mikayla Klein, Tiffany Terry, Erik Osterkil, Dennzyl Green, Alyssa Manginaro, Holly Hwang Belshaw, Briana Marsiello, and Jenna Kulacz.

Tickets are on sale now for all dates at $25 or $15 for students. Sponsor tickets, priced at $75, are also available, which include reserved seating as well as entry to a special VIP reception on May 23 at 6pm.

About EMERGE125

EMERGE125 is a Black female-led hub for movement, creation, and education led by Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher. EMERGE125's mission emphasizes three main objectives: CREATE with and for a corps of professional dancers; EDUCATE individuals in the art of movement and in appreciation of live dance performance; and ENGAGE an ever-growing audience through community-building and civic engagement activities. At the heart of each objective is the idea that dance can and should be used as a tool for expanding empathy and promoting social change.

About the Artistic Director

Tiffany Rea-Fisher is the Artistic Director of EMERGE125, a Mellon grant funded performance company headquartered out of Harlem and the Adirondacks, currently in residence at The Flea Theater. She is also the dance curator for Bryant Park Picnic Performances and the Executive Director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative. Over the course of her career, Rea-Fisher has been commissioned by The National Gallery of Art in D.C., the Dallas Black Dance Theater, and Utah Repertory Dance Theater. Her works have been seen on stage at the Joyce, the Apollo, New York City Center, Joe's Pub, Red Bull Stadium, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, Chelsea Factory, and New York Live Arts. Recent accomplishments include her 2022 Dance Theatre of Harlem commission, Sounds of Hazel, celebrating the life of the trailblazing activist and musician Hazel Scott, and choreography central to The Public Theater's 2023 Delacorte production of The Tempest. Rea-Fisher is a COHI member of the International Association of Blacks in Dance, an Advisory Board member of Dance/NYC, and a member of Women of Color in the Arts. Rea-Fisher was the first dance curator for the interdisciplinary arts organization The Tank. She is a 7-time AUDELCO award nominee, 2022 Toulmin Fellow, National Dance Project Award winner, Creatives Rebuild New York Awardee, John Brown Spirit Award recipient, Bessies Award Selection Committee member, and was awarded a citation from the City of New York for her cultural contributions.