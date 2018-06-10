EDWARD ALBEE'S THREE TALL WOMEN's Laurie Metcalf Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Laurie Metcalf has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Edward Albee'S THREE TALL WOMEN.

Laurie Metcalf received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in A Doll's House, Part 2, and Tony nominations for Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock From the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete."

Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

Two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson makes her long-awaited return to Broadway, on the heels of her triumphant reappearance last season on London's West End after a 25-year absence, alongside three-time Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Alison Pill in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Three Tall Women.

In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs. "The best show I've seen all year? This one. Far and away. One of the best things I have ever seen." - Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune "I trust you'll need no urging to buy a ticket, assuming you can snag one." - Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal "Thank God for Three Tall Women, is all I'm saying." - Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New Yorker

