E4TT Reveals Winner of its Call For Scores With Luna Composition Lab Alums

The ensemble received 22 scores from 13 talented emerging women and nonbinary composers, choosing three to perform in January 2024 and three more in January 2025.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

On the heels of its wildly successful 15th anniversary season, award-winning SF contemporary chamber group Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) is excited to announce the winners of its Call for Scores with Luna Composition Lab alums, part of a two-year collaboration.

The ensemble received 22 scores from 13 talented emerging women and nonbinary composers, choosing three to perform in January 2024 and three more in January 2025, for a total of six scores. "It is an important part of our mission to support underrepresented compositional voices," E4TT cofounder and Senior Artist Advisor David Garner said, "and we were greatly impressed by the breadth, skill, and imagination these composers displayed in their music."

The six composers chosen are: Madeline Clara Cheng, Sage Shurman, and Isabelle Tseng (for January 2024) and Olivia Bennett, Gabriella Cariddo and Devon Lee (for January 2025). E4TT will perform the winning scores by Cheng, Shurman, and Tseng on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PT on the latest edition of E4TT's annual program of music by women and nonbinary composers, "Quest," at the Center for New Music in San Francisco. "Quest" can be viewed at online (free, donations welcome) and in-person. Tickets/RSVPs are available through Eventbrite.

E4TT's 2023/24 season is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Ross McKee Foundation and SF Grants for the Arts.



