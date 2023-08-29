Duologue Festival Debuts in September

Violin duo Miolina is excited to present the first ever Duologue Festival, celebrating NYC's best duos. The festival runs Thursday and Friday evenings, September 28-29, 2023, at 7PM. The performances take place in the Renee Weiler Concert Hall at Greenwich House Music School, located in the heart of the West Village. 2023's lineup features Damsel, Duo Kayo, String Noise, Bowers Fader Duo, Popebama, and Miolina. The festival is made possible with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts and Greenwich House Music School.

Adults: $25 for one eve | $40 for both eves; Students & Seniors: $20 for one eve | $30 for both eves; Earlybird Discount til Sept 15 for 2-day festival pass! Online ticket sales end at 6pm on the days of the shows. Cash accepted at the door.

Location - Renee Weiler Concert Hall @ Greenwich House Music School / 46 Barrow St NYC 10014

Subway - 1 to Christopher St; A/B/C/D/E/F/M to W 4th

THU SEPT 28, 2023 | 7PM

DAMSEL | Damsel doesn't apologize. The indie-folk duo integrates their background as classical chamber

musicians with folk music leanings to create an intricate instrumental sound around tight vocal harmonies. The singing-songwriting team is Monica Mugan on vocals/guitar/ukulele and Beth Meyers on vocals/viola/banjo/ukulele. Their sound has been compared to The Milk Carton Kids, First Aid Kit, This Is The Kit and The Story/Jonatha Brooke. Damsel's second album, 'New to You,' featuring Jason Treuting on drums, Florent Ghys on bass and Dan Trueman on hardanger fiddle was released in October 2021. 'New to You' and debut album 'Just Sit So' are streamable on all platforms and available via Bandcamp. Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet and former New Yorker editor, Paul Muldoon, had this to say of Damsel's debut album, 'Just Sit So': "The surface of a Damsel song may be sweet and sonorous, but what's going on under the surface is more often than not spiked and steely. That's just one reason I love this CD." Damsel performs a set of originals. Web: www.DamselDuo.org | Insta: @damselduo | fb: @damselduo2014

DUO KAYO | Featuring the dynamic pairing of cellist Titilayo Ayangade and violist Edwin Kaplan, Duo Kayo delivers a powerful performance with their unique ensemble. Boasting over a decade and a half of professional experience as members of esteemed groups like the Thalea and Tesla String Quartets, this innovative duo is making a bold statement in the classical music world. Committed to both commissioning new works and championing lesser-known pieces from the repertoire, Duo Kayo can be found performing live across the Northeast. Known for their vibrant energy and joyous musical expression, the duo is on a mission to be a vessel for new and exciting music, and to challenge traditional thinking about the genre. When not exploring new techniques on their instruments, Edwin and Titi can be found tackling the New York Times crossword puzzle. Duo Kayo performs works by Édith Piaf, Astor Piazzolla, Caroline Shaw, & Paul Wiancko. Web: https://www.arielartists.com/artists/duo-kayo | Insta: @duokayo

STRING NOISE | New York's most daring violin duo, is composed of violinists Conrad Harris and Pauline Kim Harris. Recognized for their distinct blend of disparate genres, from arrangements of songs by punk legends to conceptual minimalist treatises by Alvin Lucier, they have expanded their repertoire with over 50 new works since their debut at Ostrava New Music Days in 2011. Nearly a decade later, they continue to break down the boundaries of traditional expectations and inspire innovative compositions, displaying formidable virtuosity, integrating multimedia art, electronics, improvisation, video projections, opera and dance. Premieres by String Noise include works by George Lewis, Christian Wolff, Michael Byron, David Behrman, Alvin Lucier, John King, Phill Niblock, Caleb Burhans, Catherine Lamb, David Lang, Petr Kotik, Du Yun, Annie Gosfield, Bernhard Lang, John Zorn, Greg Saunier, Alex Mincek, Tyondai Braxton, James Ilgenfritz, Richard Carrick and others. String Noise has recorded for Northern Spy Records, Dymaxion Groove, Black Truffle Records, Cold Blue Records, New Focus Recordings, Infrequent Seams and Nouveau Electric Records and has been featured on WNYC, WKCR, WFMU, and BBC Radio. String Noise performs works by Pauline Kim Harris, Michael Hersch, Ramin Heydarbeygi, Travis Just, Yoon-Ji Lee, Anaïs Maviel, & punk covers by Eric Lyons. Web: http://www.stringnoiseduo.com/ | Insta: @stringnoise | fb: https://www.facebook.com/stringnoise/

FRI SEPT 29, 2023 | 7PM

BOWERS FADER DUO | Created in 2009, the Bowers Fader Duo performs both classical and contemporary repertoire. Their ongoing mission is to promote new American art songs for mezzo and guitar, through commissions, performances, and recordings. To date, they have presented over 50 world premieres of works written for them. Since 2016, the Duo has presented their series, New American Art Songs for Mezzo and Guitar, three times each season in NYC. The duo has been presented by Concerts on the Slope, The Village Trip Festival, Keene State College, Old Westbury Gardens, Bar Harbor Music Festival, New York Classical Guitar Society, University of Indianapolis, Queens New Music Festival, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School of Music, Classical Guitar Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Lehigh University. They have been guest artists with Cygnus Ensemble, Taconic Music, Festival of New American Music, Poetica Musica, Composers Concordance, and Musical Chairs Ensemble. In 2019, they released their debut album, "Between Us All" (New Focus Recordings). They can also be heard on "Der Weg ins Freie" (Furious Artisans). In the fall of 2021, Bridge Records released the duo's second recording, "People, Places, and Pets." They perform works by Justin Casinghino, David Claman, Richard Derby, Heather Gilligan, Tim Mukherjee, Erin Rogers, & Paul Salerni. Web: https://www.bowersfaderduo.com/ | fb: https://www.facebook.com/TheBowersFaderDuo

POPEBAMA | Popebama is a New York-based experimental duo that focuses on exciting performances of unconventional works. Described as "Noisily Virtuosic" (clevelandclassical.com), Erin Rogers (saxophone) and Dennis Sullivan (percussion) are composer-performers who apply text, electronics, and high-energy instrumental writing to freshly-squeezed sounds. Specializing in works conceived by Rogers and Sullivan, Popebama has championed composers such as Paul Pinto, Matthew Shlomowitz, Jenna Lyle, Rick Burkhardt, Kittie Cooper, Daniel Silliman, and Alex Christie. They have collaborated with yarn/wire, Tøyen Fil Og Klafferi, Brandon Lopez, Anne La Berge, Merche Blasco, Jessica Pavone, Ogni Suono, Rage Thormbones (LA), and DECODER (Hamburg). Popebama has been featured at the Elbphilarmonie (Hamburg), NYmusikk Bergen, The Shed, Edmonton Fringe Festival, Splendor, Diabolical Records, VU Symposium, Bodies-As- Technology, ReSound Festival, The Stone, SPLICE Festival, New School of Music-Boston, Studio Loos, Chance & Circumstance Festival, and The Walden School, with lauded performances at the 2017 New Music Gathering, and NASA 2018 Biennial. Popebama performs works by Song Ae Kim and Dennis Sullivan, as well as their own originals. Web: https://popebama.com/ | Insta: @popebamanation | fb: https://www.facebook.com/popebama

MIOLINA | Duo Miolina has been called "talented and dedicated" by Arts Birmingham, and described as displaying "aggressive and virtuosic prowess" with "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" by I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. Keen on creating and shaping the violin duo repertoire of the 21st century, Miolina has premiered 60+ violin duos since their inception in 2012. They've performed in NYC, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. They are recipients of grants including American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation, LMCC, NMUSA, NYSCA, and NYWC. Serious educators, Miolina has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, The Juilliard School, Queens College, Rutgers University, Seattle Pacific University, University of Alabama, and UC Irvine. Their 3rd full album releases in 2024. Miolina performs works by Lynn Bechtold, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Mauro Godoy Villalobos, Takuma Itoh, Paula af Malmborg Ward, Shruthi Rajasekar, & Alvin Singleton. Web: https://www.miolinanyc.com/ | Insta: @miolinanyc | fb: https://www.facebook.com/MiolinaNYC