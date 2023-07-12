ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Producers Reach Confidential Settlement

The producers of the dueling Anne of Green Gables musicals have reached a confidential settlement.

The two musicals: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL, featuring a book by Donald Harron and music by Norman Campbell, originally produced in 1965 on Prince Edward Island; and ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: A NEW MUSICAL, book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson, which ran at Goodspeed in 2022, have been in a legal battle over the use of the words ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in the new musical's title.

As BroadwayWorld's Cara Joy David previously reported, the ANNE OF GREEN GABLES source material is currently under public domain; however, Anne Of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc holds trademark of the name ANNE OF GREEN GABLES to be used on merchandise and live performance for ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL, and did not want Anne With An E, Limited Liability Company to be able to use it in the marketing of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: A NEW MUSICAL, which is currently being prepped for Broadway.

Anne With An E, Limited Liability Company preemptively sued Anne Of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc., asking the courts to rule that the title does not infringe on anyone's trademark rights.

On May 1, Anne Of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc. answered the original complaint and filed counterclaims alleging trademark infringement, unfair competition, and trademark dilution.

All claims are now moot. There is no public information about what the settlement was.