Dreamcast of the Week: The Gypsy Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Gypsy! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 61 years since the opening of the original production of Gypsy and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Audra McDonald as Rose
Norbert Leo Butz as Herbie
Erika Henningsen as June
And something new we're doing... we asked our Instagram followers to brainstorm their own picks for Louise! Here's what some of you had to say!
Ashley Park as Louise!!! @erikanharper
Eva Noblezada as Louise. All day, everyday. She'd kill it! @lottyvigue
I would love to see Hailey Kilgore as Louise! @breckmgillespie
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)