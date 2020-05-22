Dreamcast of the Week: The Gypsy Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!

Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week

We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Gypsy! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!

What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!

This week marks 61 years since the opening of the original production of Gypsy and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!

Audra McDonald as Rose

Norbert Leo Butz as Herbie

Erika Henningsen as June

And something new we're doing... we asked our Instagram followers to brainstorm their own picks for Louise! Here's what some of you had to say!

Ashley Park as Louise!!! @erikanharper

Eva Noblezada as Louise. All day, everyday. She'd kill it! @lottyvigue

I would love to see Hailey Kilgore as Louise! @breckmgillespie

