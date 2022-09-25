Drag Queen Candy Samples to Headline helpNYC's Fall Fundraiser in October

helpNYC has announced the legendary HIV Activist and Fundraiser Candy Samples will be headlining the nonprofit's fall fundraiser on October 11th. Drag BINGO with Candy Samples is the third annual event that raises money for helpNYC's work to support New Yorkers experiencing mental health crises, food insecurity, and homelessness.

Since 2018 the peer-led, all-volunteer organization has helped over 33,000 New Yorkers connect to food pantries, mental health providers, medical clinics, and housing resources. Through using their lived experience, volunteers identify potential community partners to list on the organization's website at helpNYC.info. From there, helpNYC networks with and educates social workers, medical providers, and community members about how to best serve those in their community and provides outreach opportunities to help New Yorkers get connected to the services listed on their website.

Rue Parkin, Founder and the current Executive Director of the organization started this work in 2016 in direct response to the challenges people in crisis face when trying to find the various services New Yorkers need. "New York City has the most comprehensive public health and social services sectors in the world. I can't think of one thing that a person could experience that there isn't a provider to help them recover from." Rue explained when talking about the challenges New Yorkers face. "The helpNYC.info Resource Navigator is the first of its kind to look at the sectors and present them in a person first, system second way. "Our volunteers utilized their lived experience to find ways of presenting the information and partnering with the organizations we list to ensure our information is accurate, transparent, and useful to our audience who visits the website."

helpNYC is one of the first peer-founded and managed organizations in the City. The Peer Movement utilizes those who have lived experience with a variety of situations to help people that are in crisis. In more recent years, the New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene both have realized the importance of Peers in the delivery of mental health, medical, substance use, and homeless services. Peers provide an opportunity for those directly impacted to connect with a person who has lived in their experience, which in turn builds trust with the service providers overall.

After experiencing street and shelter homelessness, mental health concerns, and substance use challenges for many years Rue started living in supported housing and started their recovery journey in 2010. "When I was on the street my social workers and I had many challenges when trying to find services. Directories and referrals were hit or miss. When I would get a referral that wasn't right for me, I would lose hope in my recovery and it prolonged my suffering." Rue said about their challenges connecting with services. "helpNYC is changing the game for anyone who is struggling to make ends meet, having a mental health crisis, or needing some hope that things will be better! A key part of this is that we use our experience to navigate the system for those who can't do it themselves and at the same time show them how to navigate it as well!"

Richard Perkins who serves on the Board of Directors for the organization is also a social worker with the Positive Health Project at Housing Works. Richard explains, "In our daily work with those who use substances, our team uses the helpNYC.info Resource Navigator to find outside services for our participants. Even for the most experienced social worker, it is very challenging and time-consuming to find resources for our clients, but helpNYC has taken this work off our desks and helps us find the trusted referrals we need. One of the major reasons I joined the helpNYC Board of Directors is because I have seen the results of our work firsthand. The assistance we provide to those directly impacted and their providers can't be matched by any other resource directory in the City."

Since helpNYC is a peer-led nonprofit organization and is a pioneer in the work they do, funding is challenging to find. "We are so new in this sector and our approach to the work is new. Most funders don't understand how nuanced our work is and that nuance makes a huge impact on the people we serve. Terms like "low-barrier" and "lived experience" are new in the public health and social services sectors and many who do not have the lived experience of needing services that work within these populations don't understand the impact of a peer's work." Rue mentioned when talking about the challenges the organization faces when fundraising. "For the past four years, we have depended on our volunteers and those who see our impact to provide funding and their time to help us grow."

For the past three years, Peachez from Food Network's Worst Cooks in America headlined the event. When planning this year's Drag BINGO which has been a fall favorite of helpNYC's Patrons helpNYC needed to find a new host. "We looked high and low for a great fit for the event. We needed a charismatic entertainer to connect with our patrons, and also a deep sense of community and the work we do." Rue commented on their search. Richard mentioned, "When we found Candy we could not be more ecstatic about her wanting to headline our event!"

Candy Samples, the alter-ego of Will Harrell, is an Atlanta native now living in Astoria. Will has been a leader in the HIV Community for many years. Will's philanthropic work stems from when his father contracted HIV from a contaminated blood transfusion in the 1980s and ultimately succumbed to the disease in 1991. After a long period of soul searching and life experience he found his calling both as a performer and an HIV/AIDS activist largely to his wonderful alter ego, self-described as a "good Presbyterian woman".

"Drag BINGO is one of the funniest and most engaging events to attend. I grew up around BINGO halls as a kid and they were so boring to me. Adding a Drag Queen, who sings live like Candy does, adds so much fun to the game. Having a Drag Queen pulling the balls, no pun intended, and the commentary that ensures can't be matched by your hometown BINGO hall, that's why we do this every year!" Rue laughing said about the event.

"We are deeply grateful also to find community partners that believe in our work. Father Graeme and his congregation at St. Lukes's in the Village have welcomed us with open arms this past year. They have been a gracious partner to help us raise funds, and frankly, we could not host these events without their support." Rue spoke on the importance of community partnerships in the work of helpNYC.

"One of the biggest reasons we have helped over 33,000 New Yorkers is because of the staff at Housing Works. They were champions of my work long before helpNYC existed. With the financial support from Housing Works' CEO Charles King, and the time provided by his team members, we are able to continue to develop new ways of helping New Yorkers in need."

Charles King, CEO of Housing Works mentions "helpNYC's work in the community provides the most vulnerable New Yorkers with the information they need to seek help. Our staff has found their attention to detail in the work they do elevates our work as well."

Danielle of Just Food for Dogs, a sponsor of the event commented, "We are a fresh, human-grade dog food company, that prioritizes the communities we are in. Our new West Village Pantry on Christopher Street is excited to sponsor helpNYC's event because of their work in New York City."

Drag BINGO with Candy Samples, sponsored by Housing Works, St. Luke's in the Village, Just Food for Dog's West Village Pantry, and Luke's Lobster, is happening on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 7:00p in St. Benedict's Garden at St. John's in the Village 224 Waverly Place, West Village, Manhattan. Doors open at 6:00p for pre-show refreshments and networking.



Tickets are available online starting at $25. Tickets at the door will start at $35.00. All proceeds from this event will go directly to helpNYC's work. Event sponsorships are still available. Buy tickets and find more information at www.helpNYC.org/events.