Drag Camp Hosted by Canadian Theater Faces Online Threats & Harassment

A Canadian drag camp for children, hosted by a local theater, is under attack both online and via direct threats, reports the CBC.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) in a statement wrote that Action4Canada, a group, visited the theatre with what they called "bogus legal documents" and a petition signed by thousands.

Action4Canada sent an email to CBC News, sharing a notice of liability. According to the group, the notice is "not a legal document at this point," but its purpose is to alert theatre management to potential liability. The email states, "In this case it is both unlawful to sexually exploit children and is causing them harm."

Legal experts have questioned the value of these notices of liability. A law professor from the University of British Columbia told CBC News in 2021 that such documents are essentially assertions of someone's understanding of the law.

Action4Canada confirmed that it delivered a petition to the theatre on behalf of the person who started it. The group also stated that it has no knowledge of any threats against the theatre and does not condone threats or acts of violence.

Vancouver police have confirmed that they are aware of the protests and officers are monitoring the situation "should anything criminal arise."

Jocelyn Macdougall, Carousel board president, revealed that the theatre had to spend an extra $30,000 to $40,000 on security, cybersecurity and crisis communication costs. Macdougall said, "We are a very small theatre company. We're very good at putting on excellent programming for kids. We are not skilled at dealing with hate."

Drag is not inherently sexual and does not typically involve nudity. Performances created for children, such as drag queen storytime performances at libraries and schools, are age-appropriate. Attacking queer, child-friendly entertainment has become a common talking point among conservatives in continued attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.