Two World Premieres & More Set for Ars Nova 24-25 Season

Ars Nova has revealed details for its 2024–2025 Season, which continues its commitment to accessible ticket prices through What’s Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price tickets. This innovative program allows audiences to name their price, starting at $15, to performances all season long including Ars Nova’s two Off-Broadway productions.

Ars Nova’s first of two world premieres, The Beastiary, created by Ars Nova’s commissioned Company-in-Residence, On The Rocks Theatre Company, written by 2024 Tow Foundation Playwrights-In-Residence Christopher Ford & Dakota Rose and directed by Dakota Rose will run October 7–November 9, 2024 at its downtown satellite stage, Ars Nova @ Greenwich House (27 Barrow St). The mythic meets the modern in The Beastiary, a twistedly comedic and cataclysmic pageant of consumption, corruption and the end of human-kind. The Beastiary features music composed by theremin musician Dorit Chrysler and music directed by Ellen Winter.

In Spring 2025, Ars Nova will present the world premiere of the heaux church, written and performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman and directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman at Ars Nova (511 W 54th St). A rousing, shame-free service on the birds and the bees, the heaux church leads each night’s congregation in a celebration of good sex and thot mess. With humor, music, and some bold-ass demonstrations, Brandon Kyle Goodman (Netflix’s Big Mouth) tenderly reveals the parts of our humanity we struggle to embrace. Ars Nova’s 2024–2025 season once again features a robust roster of programming anchored at its original home at 511 W 54th Street, which continues to serve as the premier play space for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. Over 40 unique events will shine a spotlight on NYC’s next wave of emerging talent in New York City, through innovative, often genre-bending new work. New shows will premiere regularly on-stage and online, including the 17th annual All New Talent Festival, ANT Fest (June 2025), Ars Nova’s open submission opportunity for fresh talent taking their first swings, and Showgasm., Ars Nova’s longstanding variety-show-meets-party, where comedy/variety loving audiences come to say they saw them when.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan reflects, “Our 2024–2025 season underscores Ars Nova's steadfast commitment to nurturing singular talent and fostering creative exploration, poised to influence the entertainment landscape for years to come. Featuring a lineup of fresh voices and eagerly anticipated world premieres from our esteemed Company-in-Residence On the Rocks Theatre Company (Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose), as well as the provocateur Brandon Kyle Goodman, whose work has captivated us for years, we continue Ars Nova's legacy of delivering provocative theatrical experiences with a lasting impact."

Ars Nova will continue its essential artist development programs, which include CAMP, where comedy meets theater-making; Play Group, geared towards providing resources to playwrights; its Vision Residency, focused on artist-curators and more equitable and inclusive curatorial practices; and Makers Lab, a boundary-defying residency for genre-defying generative artists.

Ars Nova’s programming will continue to be available wherever you are on Ars Nova Supra, featuring a mix of broadcasts from Ars Nova, live or on-demand. Subscriptions are $15/month for unlimited live and on-demand viewing and you can cancel anytime. Learn more about Ars Nova Supra at www.arsnovanyc.com/supra.

Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual blowout bash for its community of artists, alumni, and supporters, will take place in February 2025. Full of surprises, this night of revelry raises crucial funds for Ars Nova’s Fair Pay Initiative, dedicated to a living-not-minimum wage for Ars Nova’s artists and arts workers. Details to be announced at a later date.

Super Nova memberships are $500 and now on sale. They include two tickets to every Ars Nova show, reserved VIP seating, access to every show on Ars Nova Supra, half-priced buddy tickets and access to sold-out shows. Super Nova memberships are also partially tax-deductible and help Ars Nova pay artists a living wage while keeping ticket prices affordable. www.arsnovanyc.com/support.

Please visit www.arsnovanyc.com for more information about Ars Nova’s 2024–2025 season.