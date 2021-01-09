Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, The New York Times reports.

During the conference, Fauci commented that he believes theaters and other venues will be able to reopen "some time in the fall of 2021," however he thinks that audiences could still be required to wear masks for the foreseeable future.

He emphasized, as per usual, that this is dependent upon the country reaching an effective level of herd immunity, which requires vaccinating from 70 percent to 85 percent of the population.

"If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021," Dr. Fauci said, "so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience."

Fauci said that if vaccine distribution succeeded, theaters that have proper ventilation and air filters may not need to place restrictions for performances by the fall, aside from perhaps requiring audience members to wear masks.

"I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating," he said.

He also said that venues could require audience members to provide proof of a negative test in order to be admitted, the way some U.S. airlines are doing.

"We'll be back in the theaters - performers will be performing, audiences will be enjoying it," he said. "It will happen."

