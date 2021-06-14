Double Edge Theatre Opens Its Popular Traveling Summer Spectacle This July

Memories and Dreams is an outdoor traveling performance safely created in the times of COVID, with all of Double Edge's wonder-filled adventures and epic imagination.

The spectacle invites visitors to journey through a mosaic of myths and imaginative flight on DE's Farm as we reinvigorate our memories and dream all possible futures together. Directed by Jeremy Louise Eaton and Stacy Klein and created with the DE Ensemble.

Since 2002, each year Double Edge presents an annual site-specific Summer Spectacle at our Farm Center in Ashfield, Massachusetts. These events are site-specific, move throughout the grounds of the Farm Center, and incorporate myth and folktale with daring circus arts.

DE Summer Spectacles are played to sold-out runs, enthusiastic audiences, and glowing reviews, including last year's in-person performance for the times of social isolation 6 Feet Apart, All Together which was profiled in the NY Times.

