Double EE Productions, LLC Presents THE LOVE EXPERIENCE HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE SERIES
The eight-week showcase will provide a virtual stage for artists and support local non-profits.
Today, Double EE Productions, LLC announced The Love Experience Holiday Performance Series. In partnership with SPMG Media, Hudson Valley Concierge Service, and the podcast, Trending Diary; The Love Experience will stream live on the DPVN Network beginning Thursday, November 19, 2020, and ending Sunday, January 10, 2021.
"With the many challenges we faced in 2020, our desire is to provide families with entertainment that will uplift spirits during the holiday season," Double EE Productions founder Kori Raishon said. "This eight-week showcase will not only bring dance, comedy, music, and theatrics into your homes but will also provide the artists with sorely needed income and will support eight nonprofit organizations that serve local communities."
Model/spokesperson Rachelle Clavin will host the series that will feature performances by: Tiffani Knowles (Dancer), anjali.rose (Alternative Indie Artist), Ngoma Hill (Performance Poet and Singer), Lady Zhe (Jazz Fusion Violinist), SHEshe (Theatrical Performer), Laura Lane (Vocalist), Breezy Ballard (Performer and Composer), Acute Inflections (Jazz Duo), Lisi Axelrad (Vocalist), Daryl Richardson (Choreographer/Dancer), Miche Braden 'Diva Out of Bounds' (Performer), and Stephanie Ortiz (Vocalist).
Tickets for The Love Experience Holiday Performance Series begin at $5. To purchase tickets and for more information visit dpvn.net/theloveexperiencetickets.
