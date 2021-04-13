Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Don't Miss PRIVILEGE—An Original Theatre DocuDrama from Valencia College

Streaming April 15-18

Apr. 13, 2021  
Don't Miss PRIVILEGE—An Original Theatre DocuDrama from Valencia College


Privilege. Disadvantage. Two powerful circumstances that work hand-in-hand. This gripping original DocuDrama explores the ramifications of the word "privilege" by drawing on a broad range of participants, in a revealing collaboration of multiple cultures, genders, races, economic statuses, sexuality, ages, ability and more.

Privilege is written and directed by John DiDonna in collaboration with Andrew Sunderly and Stelson Telfort

April 15 - 18, 2021

Venue: Online Performance

Click HERE for more information or call 407-582-2900


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Face Mask
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Mug
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie

Related Articles
VIDEO: Kelli OHara, Danny Burstein, and More Get Vaccinated! Photo

VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Danny Burstein, and More Get Vaccinated!

Sonia Manzano and More to Star in THE TEMPEST at Radial Park Photo

Sonia Manzano and More to Star in THE TEMPEST at Radial Park

PERFECT CRIME to Reopen as First Show w/ AEA-Approved Cast in NYC Photo

PERFECT CRIME to Reopen as First Show w/ AEA-Approved Cast in NYC

Eva Noblezada Joins EASTER SUNDAY Film Photo

Eva Noblezada Joins EASTER SUNDAY Film


More Hot Stories For You