Don't Miss PRIVILEGE—An Original Theatre DocuDrama from Valencia College



Privilege. Disadvantage. Two powerful circumstances that work hand-in-hand. This gripping original DocuDrama explores the ramifications of the word "privilege" by drawing on a broad range of participants, in a revealing collaboration of multiple cultures, genders, races, economic statuses, sexuality, ages, ability and more.

Privilege is written and directed by John DiDonna in collaboration with Andrew Sunderly and Stelson Telfort

April 15 - 18, 2021

Venue: Online Performance

Click HERE for more information or call 407-582-2900