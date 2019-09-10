Dldf In Partnership With Pen America Presents Fourth Annual 'Banned Together'

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund ("DLDF") in partnership with PEN America is pleased to present the fourth annual Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret as a part of Banned Books Week (September 22nd-28th) the annual celebration of the freedom to read. The show will be performed over one week, some simultaneously, in the following cities:

Atlanta- The Atlanta Cuban Club/ Kalliope Studios

Boston- Boston Public Library

Chicago-Roosevelt University

Houston-Alley Theater

Dallas-Bishop Arts Theater

Nashville Actors Bridge Studio at Darkhorse Chapel

Philadelphia-Free Library of Philadelphia

St. Petersburg, FL-Palladium Theater

Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret is a celebration of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or challenged on America's stages, created to raise awareness around issues of censorship and free expression in the theater. The performances will feature selections from Cabaret, Chicago, An Octoroon, Rent and Angels in America, among other notable works, with a libretto by DLDF President John Weidman (Assassins) and J.T. Rogers (Oslo, Blood and Gifts).

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization created by the Dramatists Guild to advocate for free expression in the dramatic arts and a vibrant public domain for all, and to educate the public about the industry standards surrounding theatrical production and about the protections afforded dramatists under copyright law. www.dldf.org. @TheDLDF

PEN America stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. We champion the freedom to write, recognizing the power of the word to transform the world. Our mission is to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible. www.pen.org @PENamerican





