Disney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year

From Zero to Hero to Germany! Disney Theatrical Productions announced this morning Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of HERCULES in Hamburg, Germany opening Spring 2024. More details are to be announced.

Hercules features music by Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Mulan) and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic), based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi, and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The music is supervised by Michael Kosarin and choreography is by Chase Brock and Tanisha Scott. Hercules is directed by Obie Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods).

It's a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song "Go the Distance," as well as "Zero to Hero" and "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," along with new songs written for the stage. This cheeky, Greeky muse-ical earned a New York Times' Critic's Pick for its original Public Theater production in Central Park, with the New York Post cheering it as "wise-cracking, heartfelt and emotionally rich." And that's the gospel truth!

This new stage work will be available to the licensing market at a later date.

