Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year

Disney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year

The musical will be produced by Stage Entertainment.

Feb. 27, 2023  

From Zero to Hero to Germany! Disney Theatrical Productions announced this morning Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of HERCULES in Hamburg, Germany opening Spring 2024. More details are to be announced.

Hercules features music by Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Mulan) and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic), based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi, and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The music is supervised by Michael Kosarin and choreography is by Chase Brock and Tanisha Scott. Hercules is directed by Obie Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods).

It's a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song "Go the Distance," as well as "Zero to Hero" and "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," along with new songs written for the stage. This cheeky, Greeky muse-ical earned a New York Times' Critic's Pick for its original Public Theater production in Central Park, with the New York Post cheering it as "wise-cracking, heartfelt and emotionally rich." And that's the gospel truth!

This new stage work will be available to the licensing market at a later date.

Hercules continues performances at Paper Mill Playhouse through Sunday, March 19, 2023.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 27, 2023.
Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh & More Win SAG Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo
Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh & More Win SAG Awards - Full List of Winners!
Last night, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Jean Smart, and more took home SAG Awards. Check out the complete list of winners now!
Jinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More Performances Photo
Jinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More Performances
Actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon will extend her run in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances only. The additional performances run Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.
Ramin Karimloo Will Lead PHANTOM Premiere in Italy Photo
Ramin Karimloo Will Lead PHANTOM Premiere in Italy
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Leading the cast as The Phantom is Ramin Karimloo, who has played the role in London's West End, Korea and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall. 

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/26/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/26/2023
February 26, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert BrownBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown
February 25, 2023

We are celebrating the return of Parade with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!
Listen: Countdown the Best of Broadway with New Podcast, Theatre CountdownListen: Countdown the Best of Broadway with New Podcast, Theatre Countdown
February 24, 2023

Love lists? Big fan of Broadway? Now's the time to check out Theatre Countdown- a new podcast from Countdown Network. Hosted by Broadway stars and theatre obsessed besties, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) and Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde), Theatre Countdown is the jazziest and razzly-dazzliest podcast this side of the curtain!
Jason Robert Brown Pens Essay in Response to Antisemitic Protestors at PARADEJason Robert Brown Pens Essay in Response to Antisemitic Protestors at PARADE
February 23, 2023

Protestors outside the first preview performance of Parade greeted audience members with chants such as '[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile.' Parade's composer Jason Robert Brown is speaking up about the
Stay Warm this Season with Items from HADESTOWN, SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopStay Warm this Season with Items from HADESTOWN, SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
February 22, 2023

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Long Sleeve, and more.
share