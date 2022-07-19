Disney on Broadway Will Invite Fans 'Onstage' at D23 Expo 2022

Disney on Broadway will invite D23 Expo fans to step on stage and immerse themselves in show stopping performances from Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King in the Virtual Reality theatre. Using VR headsets, attendees can shimmy with the Genie in "Friend like Me," belt with Elsa in "Let it Go," or sit back in awe as Pride Rock comes together for "Circle of Life." Disney On Broadway's Virtual Reality theatre will be located on the D23 Expo Show-Room Floor. The Ultimate Fan Event, presented by Visa, takes place in Anaheim, Calif., from September 9 through 11, 2022.

Disney Theatrical Productions

DISNEY THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (DTP), a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by more than 200 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony® Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With 24 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

The company's inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994. It played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. A brand-new production of Beauty and the Beast, reimagined by members of the original Broadway creative team - led by Matt West - is currently on tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Director, Julie Taymor, who became the first woman in Broadway history to the win the award. Approaching 25 landmark years on Broadway, it has welcomed 110 million visitors worldwide to date and has 10 productions currently running worldwide. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards.

It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six-year Tony-winning Broadway run. The show continues its Olivier award-winning London return at its original home, the Prince Edward Theatre.

Tarzan®, which opened on Broadway in 2006, went on to become an international hit with an award-winning production enjoying a 10-year run in Germany.

In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the best-selling new musical of that year.

DTP opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, receiving seven Tony Awards between them: Peter and the Starcatcher and Newsies, each of which enjoyed a two-year run and launched North American tours, with Newsies playing a record-breaking Fathom Events in-cinema release.

Aladdin, Disney Theatrical's 2014 hit, continues its smash Broadway run. It has launched eight productions around the globe and been seen by more than 14 million guests.

Its newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen, completed its record-breaking Broadway run in March 2020, and currently has five productions around the world: the North American tour, Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg.

Other successful stage ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert.

DTP has collaborated with the nation's preeminent theaters to develop new stage musicals including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday and Hercules.

As a part of the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, DTP also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner, which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada.

