Disney Theatrical Productions and MTI Release Rights to FROZEN JR.

In partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, Music Theatre International is now licensing Frozen JR.

Specifically designed for middle-school students, Frozen JR. is a 60-minute adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The production features all of the songs from the animated film,with music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between two sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Anna and Elsa and brings to life all of the title's beloved characters. As part of MTI's Broadway JuniorTM musicals, Frozen JR. offers a wide range of possibilities for flexible casting, providing unique opportunities to include as many young performers as possible.

Following the release of Frozen JR., a 30-minute adaptation entitled Frozen KIDS will be released in the fall of 2019, created especially for elementary school-aged performers.

Frozen JR. joins MTI's Broadway Junior collection of shows which currently includes Aladdin JR. and The Lion King JR., based on the current-running hit Broadway musicals.

Frozen JR. is now available for licensing in the U.S. and Canada today via Music Theatre International. For more information, visit mtishows.com. To access the complete catalogue of Disney shows available for licensing, visit disneytheatricallicensing.com.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australia: mtishows.com.au).

About Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony® Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

The company's inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 21 landmark years on Broadway, it has welcomed more than 95 million visitors worldwide to date, and can currently be seen in nine productions worldwide. Having played 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards. It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six-year Tony-winning Broadway run.

Tarzan®, which opened on Broadway in 2006, went on to become an international hit with an award-winning production enjoying a 10-year run in Germany. In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the #1-selling new musical of that year.

Disney Theatrical Productions opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, receiving seven Tony Awards between them: Peter and the Starcatcher and Newsies, each of which enjoyed a two-year run with the latter launching a two-year North American tour and a record-breaking Fathom Events' in-cinema release.

Aladdin, Disney Theatrical's 2014 hit, continues selling out on Broadway and has launched five additional productions around the globe and has been seen by more than 10 million guests. Its newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen, continues setting records in its Broadway run with future productions set to open in Australia and on tour.

Other successful stage ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the country's leading regional theatres to develop new stage musicals including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Freaky Friday.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You