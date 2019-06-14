Disney Reveals FROZEN 2 Scenes and Details at Annecy Animation Festival

Disney revealed the first footage and artwork for its highly anticipated film Frozen 2 at the Annecy Animation Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's Head of Animation, Becky Bresee, and Head of Effects, Marlon West, told the audience at Annecy that Frozen 2 picks up three years after the ending of the first film. "It's an evolution and an expansion of the story of Frozen, and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film," said Bresee, who said the main question of the film is: "Why was Elsa born with her powers?"

West added, "[It's] about two sisters trying to stay together while the world tries to tear them apart."

The scenes shown to the crowd revealed Elsa hearing A HAUNTING sound from the forest, and Bresee said the sounds were inspired by the ancient Swedish herding call 'Kulning.'

Key art for the film that was revealed shows Elsa's father telling her bedtime stories as a child. Elsa's father tells a tale of a battle that happened in the forest long ago when the spirits of the forest faced off against the people of the kingdom. Elsa, her sister Anna, Kristof and Olaf must head deep into the woods to find out about the past, putting them in danger.

Another scene showed Elsa swimming deep into the ocean, turning a wave into ice and descending into the depths of a stormy sea.

A third scene showed the group playing charades together, though Elsa is distracted because she cannot stop hearing the cries from the forest.

According to Bresee and West, the film is still in production, with seven weeks of animation to be completed and 10 weeks of special effects.

The story of Frozen 2 seeks to answer the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





